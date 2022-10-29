Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Earnings Results

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 126.07%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 84.0% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. Barclays raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

