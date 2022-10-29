Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance
Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,179,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,246,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $34.96.
Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.08%. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.
Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
