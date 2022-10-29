Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,179,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,246,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.08%. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 101,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

