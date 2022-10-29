Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $6.90-7.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.55 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $126.90 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $127.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

