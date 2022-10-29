Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

Archrock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 96.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

AROC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 718,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,828. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.69. Archrock has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.83 million for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Archrock by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 267,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archrock by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

