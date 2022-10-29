Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.89. 1,432,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,157. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $8,714,954.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,720,045.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and sold 323,199 shares valued at $23,354,145. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 13,281.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,552,000 after buying an additional 1,091,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ares Management by 44.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,210,000 after buying an additional 846,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ares Management by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,099,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,541,000 after buying an additional 633,684 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $34,748,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 1,212.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,118,000 after buying an additional 592,734 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

