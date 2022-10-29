Ark (ARK) Market Cap Reaches $54.14 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. Ark has a market cap of $54.14 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001827 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00018724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006987 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005498 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004698 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,152,930 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

