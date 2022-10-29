Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.76-$6.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.76 to $6.91 EPS.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.57. 243,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,707. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.40.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

