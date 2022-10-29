ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at CSFB

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$49.50 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ATCO to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on ATCO from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.56.
ATCO Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$42.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$39.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.46.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
