Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($80.61) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($79.59) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Aurubis Stock Performance

ETR:NDA opened at €63.66 ($64.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €51.00 ($52.04) and a 1 year high of €116.85 ($119.23). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.06. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

