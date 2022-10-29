Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.64. 1,589,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

