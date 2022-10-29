Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.06-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.82 billion-$17.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.87 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.73.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded up $7.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.64. 1,589,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

