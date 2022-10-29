Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Boosted by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $171.63 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.05.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

