Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 395,385 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 297.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,993,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY opened at $171.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.11 and its 200-day moving average is $175.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.