Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $219.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.13.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

