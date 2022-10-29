Axie Infinity 1-Day Volume Hits $109.22 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $9.29 or 0.00044630 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $887.10 million and $109.22 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,816.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003476 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022051 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004747 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00255822 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,485,220 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 95,485,219.50824161 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.22445722 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $103,799,808.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

