Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Update

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the September 30th total of 705,400 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 70,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,106. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.63% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on AYLA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.