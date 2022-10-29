Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Update

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the September 30th total of 705,400 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 70,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,106. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.63% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AYLA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.