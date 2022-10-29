Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €115.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on SAP in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on SAP in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th.

SAP Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at €97.74 ($99.73) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.19. The company has a market cap of $114.32 billion and a PE ratio of 29.33. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($132.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

