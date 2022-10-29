Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Capitalization Achieves $43.82 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00016800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $43.82 million and $3.11 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,622.75 or 0.31799228 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012420 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

