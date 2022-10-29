Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Short Interest Down 40.5% in October

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Banner Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNNR remained flat at $9.98 on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Banner Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Get Banner Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 935,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 692,898 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 195,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Banner Acquisition

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.