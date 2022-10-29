Barber Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.8% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $8.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.22. 62,651,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,437,984. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.83 and a 200-day moving average of $298.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

