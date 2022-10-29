Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,691 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 6,958 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $1,039,038.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $135.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,996,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

