Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 95,142 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,142 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 117,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 663.7% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.84. 5,659,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,363,295. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $116.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.89.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.187 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

