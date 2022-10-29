Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Up 42.6% in October

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDCGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the September 30th total of 925,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.99. 419,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,667. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

