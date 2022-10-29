Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Up 42.6% in October

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the September 30th total of 925,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.99. 419,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,667. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.