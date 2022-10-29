Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given New GBX 388 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 449 ($5.43) to GBX 388 ($4.69) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 462 ($5.58) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $446.67.

BTDPY opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This represents a yield of 8.49%. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

