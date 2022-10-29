Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given New GBX 388 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 449 ($5.43) to GBX 388 ($4.69) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BTDPY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 462 ($5.58) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $446.67.
Barratt Developments Stock Down 1.1 %
BTDPY opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.