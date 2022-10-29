Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after acquiring an additional 555,107 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after acquiring an additional 225,605 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,255,791,000 after acquiring an additional 131,481 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $209.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.78 and a 200 day moving average of $201.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

