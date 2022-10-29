Beldex (BDX) Tops One Day Volume of $2.53 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $153.57 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.51 or 0.07794656 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00088545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00065218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

