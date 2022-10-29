Bend DAO Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $63.96 million and approximately $421,014.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

