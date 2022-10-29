Bennett Selby Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,460 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,401. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $152.79 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average of $171.07.

