Bennett Selby Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after buying an additional 170,084 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 12.6% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 80.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.1% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,659,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,951,664. The firm has a market cap of $290.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

