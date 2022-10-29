Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 610 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,079,829,000 after acquiring an additional 966,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,022,132,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DIS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,250,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864,005. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The firm has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.24.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

