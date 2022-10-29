Berenberg Bank Cuts Compagnie des Alpes (OTC:CLPIF) Price Target to €23.00

Compagnie des Alpes (OTC:CLPIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie des Alpes Stock Performance

CLPIF stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. Compagnie des Alpes has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

About Compagnie des Alpes

Compagnie des Alpes SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates leisure facilities. It operates through Ski Areas, Leisure Parks, and Holdings and Supports segments. The Ski Areas segment operates ski lifts; and equips, maintains, and operates ski areas, as well as maintains ski runs and trails. It also sells land to real-estate developers.

