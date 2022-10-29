BHK Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 90.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. 14,772,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,095,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

