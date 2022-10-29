Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Biocept Stock Performance

Shares of Biocept stock remained flat at $0.82 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,705. The company has a market cap of $13.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Biocept

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Biocept worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biocept Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIOC. StockNews.com began coverage on Biocept in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

