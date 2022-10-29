BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Stock Price Up 2.4%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Rating) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.12 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 86.12 ($1.04). Approximately 18,283 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.10 ($1.02).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,356.45.

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

