BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSGM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 333,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. BioSig Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 253.64% and a negative net margin of 22,438.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gray Fleming purchased 36,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $42,522.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,036 shares in the company, valued at $42,522.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 168,202 shares of company stock worth $176,978 in the last quarter. 16.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BioSig Technologies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

