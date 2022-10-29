Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $319.20 million and approximately $37.71 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $18.23 or 0.00087843 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00261957 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00065957 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

