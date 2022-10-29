Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.81 Million

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 53.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002995 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $32,350.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 84.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

