BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Update

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the September 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd increased its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 202.0% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 236,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 243,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BLUA remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,839. BlueRiver Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

BlueRiver Acquisition Company Profile

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

