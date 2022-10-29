Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $502-514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.28 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.20.
Boot Barn Trading Down 2.1 %
BOOT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,449. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $134.50.
Insider Activity at Boot Barn
In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 38,436 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 23.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 334,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,688 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 191.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
