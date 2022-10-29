Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $502-514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.28 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.20.

BOOT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,449. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 38,436 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 23.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 334,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,688 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 191.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

