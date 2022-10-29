BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. BorgWarner updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,025. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 123.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 137.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 116.3% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 57.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BorgWarner Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

