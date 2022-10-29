Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $554.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $496.84 and a 200-day moving average of $472.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $560.03.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

