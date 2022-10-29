Brighton Jones LLC Sells 97 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,505.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,589.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,473.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

