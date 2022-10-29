Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $32,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,301,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,797. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

