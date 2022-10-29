BRR OpCo LLC Has $632,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BRR OpCo LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 21,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,070.8% in the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 54,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 200.8% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,066,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after purchasing an additional 57,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

