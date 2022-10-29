BRR OpCo LLC Increases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 95.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $334.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.09. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

