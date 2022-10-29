BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

In related news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth $463,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 48.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 968.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth $70,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. 1,085,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.25. BTRS has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $9.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

