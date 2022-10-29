Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 20.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1,486.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.85.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

