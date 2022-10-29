Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.74.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.08 and its 200 day moving average is $156.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.91. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 57.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

