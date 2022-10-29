CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.65-$18.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.475-$6.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion. CACI International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.65-$18.49 EPS.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $8.22 on Friday, hitting $303.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,436. CACI International has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $313.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $328.86.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in CACI International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

