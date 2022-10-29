Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at Raymond James

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cormark dropped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE CF opened at C$7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.93. The firm has a market cap of C$699.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.07. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$16.62.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$317.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$404.92 million. Analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.7299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

